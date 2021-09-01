StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,530. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

