StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $137.71.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

