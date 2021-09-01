StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SNEX stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 29,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,172. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

