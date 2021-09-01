StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 9,129 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,380,000 after buying an additional 763,783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,111,000 after acquiring an additional 506,555 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,246 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

