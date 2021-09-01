StoneX Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

