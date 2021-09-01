StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 31.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 76,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,797,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 253,877 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,871,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after purchasing an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 809,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,169,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.