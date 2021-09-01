StoneX Group Inc. Sells 3,735 Shares of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 17.23% of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. 186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. Direxion Fallen Knives ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

