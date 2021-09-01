StoneX Group Inc. Sells 954 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $187.40. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,594. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $188.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.24.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

