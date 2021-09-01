StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 1.02% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of FAAR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

