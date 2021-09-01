StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.79. 137,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,889. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

