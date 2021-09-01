STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 145.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

