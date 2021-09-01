Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.56% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNDL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $379,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $420,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of HNDL opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.