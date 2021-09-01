Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 8th

Stratim Cloud Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SCAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Stratim Cloud Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Stratim Cloud Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $19,911,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,750,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,000,000.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.