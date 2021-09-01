Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $83,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

