Streamr (DATA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.50 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Streamr has a market capitalization of $114.55 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00838673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

