Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Subaru has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

