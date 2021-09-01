Summit Financial LLC Acquires 2,530 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. The stock had a trading volume of 355,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

