Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,058,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

