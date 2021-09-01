Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 312.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. 1,408,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,660. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

