Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

