Summit Financial LLC Buys 5,023 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $275.85. 865,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.32. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.