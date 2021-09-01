Summit Financial LLC Buys 5,583 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.26. 854,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.