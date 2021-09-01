Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 470 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,916.84. The company had a trading volume of 789,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,692.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,411.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

