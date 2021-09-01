Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 104,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 124,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.00. 1,559,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

