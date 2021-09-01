Summit Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. 974,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,319. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80.

