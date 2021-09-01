Summit Financial LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,253,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

