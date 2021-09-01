Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $734.09. 13,139,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,803,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $681.87 and its 200 day moving average is $668.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $726.76 billion, a PE ratio of 382.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

