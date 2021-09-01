Summit Financial LLC Purchases 2,848 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 629,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,695. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

