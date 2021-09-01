Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 278,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

