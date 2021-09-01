Summit Financial LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

