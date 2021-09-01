Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$64.90 and last traded at C$64.96. Approximately 1,279,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,146,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.