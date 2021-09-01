Sun (New) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.94 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $158.94 million and $11.21 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.