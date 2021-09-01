SUN (old) Price Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SUN (old) Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

