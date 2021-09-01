SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

