Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $44.25

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $45.70. Sunrun shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 44,500 shares.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,626,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,368,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,449 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.