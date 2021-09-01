Super Zero Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.99 million and $1.18 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.57 or 0.07600483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00136759 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,944,990 coins and its circulating supply is 326,938,848 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

