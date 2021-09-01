SuperRare Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. SuperRare has a total market cap of $225.52 million and $21.03 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

