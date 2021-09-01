SureRemit (RMT) Trading Up 23.7% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $4,113.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00136325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00161002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.91 or 0.07602376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,425.83 or 0.99583469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00820440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.00999054 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

