Swiss National Bank Buys 147,165 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Emerson Electric worth $235,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.