Swiss National Bank Buys 52,346 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $259,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.58. 1,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

