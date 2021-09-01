Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $213,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $333,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,520,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $354,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,138. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

