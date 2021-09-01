Swiss National Bank Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 231.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 726,953 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $283,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 48.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 258.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $302.55 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

