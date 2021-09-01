Swiss National Bank Has $193.01 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Public Storage worth $193,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.47. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $208.19 and a 12 month high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

