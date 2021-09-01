Swiss National Bank Has $220.01 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,575 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of AON worth $220,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

Shares of AON traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.34. 1,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.55. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $288.42. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.