Swiss National Bank Has $223.94 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Twitter worth $223,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.42. 224,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,711,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

