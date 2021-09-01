Swiss National Bank Has $236.79 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Ford Motor worth $236,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 266,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,572,616. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

