Swiss National Bank Has $261.77 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,794 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,505 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Autodesk worth $261,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.98. 8,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

