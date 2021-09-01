Swiss National Bank Has $321.89 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Canadian National Railway worth $321,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

