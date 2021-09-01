Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Johnson Controls International worth $201,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. 9,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,651. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

