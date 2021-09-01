Swiss National Bank Purchases 218,223 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 218,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of TC Energy worth $199,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,110. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

